Is Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Unum Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 902 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UMRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UMRX's full-year earnings has moved 50.94% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, UMRX has returned 292.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.60% on average. As we can see, Unum Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, UMRX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 394 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.64% this year, meaning that UMRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

UMRX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

