Is Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Unum Therapeutics (UMRX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UMRX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Unum Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UMRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UMRX's full-year earnings has moved 1.89% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, UMRX has gained about 306.83% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.80%. This means that Unum Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, UMRX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.71% so far this year, so UMRX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on UMRX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

