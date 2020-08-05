Is Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Unum Therapeutics is one of 901 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UMRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UMRX's full-year earnings has moved 48.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, UMRX has moved about 294.33% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.88% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Unum Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, UMRX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.36% so far this year, so UMRX is performing better in this area.

UMRX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

