Is Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had US$50.7m of debt in September 2021, down from US$59.5m, one year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

NasdaqGS:USAP Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

How Strong Is Universal Stainless & Alloy Products' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had liabilities of US$38.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$55.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$79.0k in cash and US$19.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$73.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$79.9m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Universal Stainless & Alloy Products's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 29%, to US$144m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Universal Stainless & Alloy Products's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$7.3m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$855k of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

