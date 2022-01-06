Is Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Universal Logistics Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Universal Logistics Holdings had US$443.6m of debt in October 2021, down from US$466.6m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$20.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$422.8m.

A Look At Universal Logistics Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:ULH Debt to Equity History January 6th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Universal Logistics Holdings had liabilities of US$286.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$546.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$20.8m and US$353.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$458.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$513.1m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4, Universal Logistics Holdings uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 8.2 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. It is well worth noting that Universal Logistics Holdings's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 37% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Universal Logistics Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Universal Logistics Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 33% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

On our analysis Universal Logistics Holdings's EBIT growth rate should signal that it won't have too much trouble with its debt. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to handle its total liabilities. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Universal Logistics Holdings's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Universal Logistics Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

