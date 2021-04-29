Is Universal Display Corporation's (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Universal Display's (NASDAQ:OLED) stock increased significantly by 5.8% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Universal Display's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal Display is:

15% = US$133m ÷ US$913m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Universal Display's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Universal Display seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 25% seen over the past five years by Universal Display. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Universal Display's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 14% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:OLED Past Earnings Growth April 29th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Universal Display is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Universal Display Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Universal Display has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 14%, meaning that it has the remaining 86% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Universal Display is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Universal Display has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 17% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Universal Display's future ROE will rise to 24% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Universal Display's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

