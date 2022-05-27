Is Univar Solutions (UNVR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Univar Solutions (UNVR). UNVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.07. Over the last 12 months, UNVR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.66 and as low as 8.83, with a median of 13.48.

Investors should also note that UNVR holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UNVR's industry has an average PEG of 0.68 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 1.02.

Another notable valuation metric for UNVR is its P/B ratio of 1.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.26. Over the past 12 months, UNVR's P/B has been as high as 2.53 and as low as 1.80, with a median of 2.06.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. UNVR has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.88.

Finally, investors should note that UNVR has a P/CF ratio of 6.52. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. UNVR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.12. Within the past 12 months, UNVR's P/CF has been as high as 16.41 and as low as 6.01, with a median of 9.07.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Univar Solutions is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, UNVR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

