Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

UnitedHealth Group is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1016 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UNH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNH's full-year earnings has moved 2.42% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, UNH has moved about 13.82% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.28% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that UnitedHealth Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, UNH belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.82% this year, meaning that UNH is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track UNH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

