Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) a Buy Heading into Q2 Earnings Announcement?

Renowned health benefits provider UnitedHealth Group UNH is set to report quarterly results Friday before the opening bell. UnitedHealth Group, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a robust history of exceeding earnings estimates. But as stocks have been volatile lately, is this market leader a buy heading into the Q2 earnings announcement?

Shares of UNH are up 1.37% this year, widely outperforming the major indices. Analysts are expecting the company to post Q2 EPS of $5.24 per share, which would translate to 11.49% growth versus the same quarter last year.

UnitedHealth Group has surpassed earnings estimates in every quarter for the past five years running. This long string of success suggests another earnings beat may be in store for investors. UNH has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings beat of 3.73%.

UNH is part of the Zacks Medical – HMOs industry, which ranks in the top 26% out of approximately 250 industry groups. The company pays a $6.60 (1.32%) annual dividend. UNH stock has really held up well this year while the market has corrected, and investors would be wise to pay attention as the company announces its latest results.

