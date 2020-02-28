Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

United Therapeutics is one of 899 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UTHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UTHR's full-year earnings has moved 8.39% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that UTHR has returned about 14.43% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -6.68% on a year-to-date basis. This means that United Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, UTHR belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.43% so far this year, meaning that UTHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track UTHR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

