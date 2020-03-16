Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of United Therapeutics (UTHR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

United Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 899 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UTHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UTHR's full-year earnings has moved 2.17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, UTHR has returned 4.35% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -12.34%. As we can see, United Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, UTHR is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.31% so far this year, so UTHR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

UTHR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.