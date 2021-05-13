Is United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is United Therapeutics's Debt?

As you can see below, United Therapeutics had US$780.0m of debt, at March 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$1.73b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$951.3m.

How Strong Is United Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:UTHR Debt to Equity History May 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that United Therapeutics had liabilities of US$302.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$893.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.73b as well as receivables valued at US$141.1m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$676.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that United Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that United Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for United Therapeutics if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 24% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if United Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While United Therapeutics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last two years, United Therapeutics actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case United Therapeutics has US$951.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 100% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$574m. So we don't have any problem with United Therapeutics's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for United Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



