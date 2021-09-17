Is United States Steel (NYSE:X) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is United States Steel's Debt?

As you can see below, United States Steel had US$5.37b of debt, at June 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$1.33b in cash leading to net debt of about US$4.04b.

How Healthy Is United States Steel's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:X Debt to Equity History September 17th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that United States Steel had liabilities of US$4.45b due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.69b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.33b in cash and US$2.01b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.80b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$6.86b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

United States Steel's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.1 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 3.9 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. We also note that United States Steel improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$1.2b. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if United States Steel can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, United States Steel recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 89% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Neither United States Steel's ability to handle its total liabilities nor its interest cover gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We think that United States Steel's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for United States Steel you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

