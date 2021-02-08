Is United States Cellular (USM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of United States Cellular (USM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

United States Cellular is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. USM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for USM's full-year earnings has moved 30.71% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, USM has moved about 9.29% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 8.98% on average. As we can see, United States Cellular is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, USM belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.77% this year, meaning that USM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to USM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.