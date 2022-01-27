Is United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does United States Cellular Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 United States Cellular had US$2.61b of debt, an increase on US$2.11b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$231.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.38b.

NYSE:USM Debt to Equity History January 27th 2022

A Look At United States Cellular's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, United States Cellular had liabilities of US$856.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.74b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$231.0m and US$1.10b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$4.26b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$2.58b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, United States Cellular would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about United States Cellular's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.1 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Fortunately, United States Cellular grew its EBIT by 2.7% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if United States Cellular can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, United States Cellular saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, United States Cellular's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least its EBIT growth rate is not so bad. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think United States Cellular has too much debt. While some investors love that sort of risky play, it's certainly not our cup of tea. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example United States Cellular has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

