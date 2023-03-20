Is United Rentals (URI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is United Rentals (URI). URI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.75. Over the past 52 weeks, URI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.69 and as low as 7.49, with a median of 9.66.

URI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. URI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.53. URI's PEG has been as high as 0.76 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.54, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that URI has a P/CF ratio of 6.39. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. URI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.42. Within the past 12 months, URI's P/CF has been as high as 7.87 and as low as 4.44, with a median of 5.94.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in United Rentals's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, URI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

