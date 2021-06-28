Is United Rentals (URI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is United Rentals (URI). URI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.03, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.44. URI's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.45 and as low as 10.11, with a median of 13.72, all within the past year.

We also note that URI holds a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. URI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.45. URI's PEG has been as high as 2.35 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.11, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that URI has a P/CF ratio of 8.05. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. URI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 21.50. Over the past year, URI's P/CF has been as high as 8.85 and as low as 3.21, with a median of 5.82.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in United Rentals's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that URI is an impressive value stock right now.

