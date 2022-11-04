Is United Rentals (URI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is United Rentals (URI). URI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.83, which compares to its industry's average of 10.97. Over the past year, URI's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.80 and as low as 7.49, with a median of 10.27.

Investors will also notice that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. URI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.34. URI's PEG has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.60, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that URI has a P/CF ratio of 5.25. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. URI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.66. Over the past 52 weeks, URI's P/CF has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 4.44, with a median of 6.24.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in United Rentals's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that URI is an impressive value stock right now.

