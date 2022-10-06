Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is United Rentals's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that United Rentals had US$9.69b in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash. NYSE:URI Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

How Healthy Is United Rentals' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that United Rentals had liabilities of US$2.02b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$12.8b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$68.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.74b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$13.0b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$20.6b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on United Rentals' use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

United Rentals has net debt to EBITDA of 3.1 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.1 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 3.1. It is well worth noting that United Rentals's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 38% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if United Rentals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, United Rentals recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 81% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that United Rentals's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its net debt to EBITDA does undermine this impression a bit. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like United Rentals is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with United Rentals .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

