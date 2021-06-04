Is United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of United Parcel Service (UPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UPS and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

United Parcel Service is one of 142 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS's full-year earnings has moved 20.94% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, UPS has moved about 25.88% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 13.95%. This means that United Parcel Service is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, UPS is a member of the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.70% so far this year, so UPS is performing better in this area.

UPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

