Is United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of United Parcel Service (UPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

United Parcel Service is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS's full-year earnings has moved 18.46% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that UPS has returned about 23.63% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 5.19% on average. This shows that United Parcel Service is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, UPS is a member of the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 30.23% this year, meaning that UPS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to UPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

