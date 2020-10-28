Is United Parcel Service (UPS) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of United Parcel Service (UPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UPS and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

United Parcel Service is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS's full-year earnings has moved 27.45% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, UPS has returned 45.94% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 1.95%. As we can see, United Parcel Service is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, UPS belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 68.41% so far this year, so UPS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to UPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.