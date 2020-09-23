Is United Parcel Service (UPS) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of United Parcel Service (UPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

United Parcel Service is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS's full-year earnings has moved 24.75% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, UPS has moved about 38.30% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 1.56% on average. This shows that United Parcel Service is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, UPS belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 56.33% this year, meaning that UPS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on UPS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.