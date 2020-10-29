Is United Natural Foods (UNFI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of United Natural Foods (UNFI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

United Natural Foods is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 176 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UNFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI's full-year earnings has moved 101.61% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, UNFI has gained about 74.66% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -8.13%. This means that United Natural Foods is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, UNFI belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.74% so far this year, meaning that UNFI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track UNFI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

