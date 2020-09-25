Is United Natural Foods (UNFI) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has United Natural Foods (UNFI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

United Natural Foods is one of 174 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UNFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI's full-year earnings has moved 19.91% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, UNFI has returned 102.51% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 7.35% on average. This means that United Natural Foods is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, UNFI is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.03% so far this year, so UNFI is performing better in this area.

UNFI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

