Is United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Potentially Undervalued?

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine United Natural Foods’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is United Natural Foods worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that United Natural Foods’s ratio of 9.72x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.05x, which means if you buy United Natural Foods today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe United Natural Foods should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that United Natural Foods’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of United Natural Foods look like?

NYSE:UNFI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -15% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for United Natural Foods. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, UNFI appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on UNFI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on UNFI for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on UNFI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into United Natural Foods, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for United Natural Foods (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in United Natural Foods, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

