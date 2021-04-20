Is United Airlines' (UAL) Drop on Earnings a Warning or an Opportunity?

United Airlines (UAL) released Q1 earnings, or rather losses, after the market closed yesterday that missed expectations and disappointed the market. The stock is unsurprisingly down this morning as that news is digested, but neither the results nor the comments that seem to have exacerbated the selling should come as a surprise. The negative reaction in the stock seems to be more about unrealistic pricing going in than anything reported or said by United and, while this pullback may have a bit further to go, UAL still has more potential than a lot of other stocks in the industry.

United’s results look like the worst of a bad bunch so far, but again, that shouldn’t really be surprising. They went into the pandemic with one of the highest debt loads among major carriers, and with a business model heavily dependent on international and business travel, the two hardest-hit areas. That has weighed on the stock, even as some smaller, domestic-focused airlines such as JetBlue (JBLU) and Southwest (LUV) have seen their stocks bounce back to trade above their pre-pandemic levels as domestic travel has recovered.

How you look at the comparative chart above, though, depends on a couple of things.

If you are someone who trades and invests with a preference for momentum, you will prefer JBLU and LUV, but if you are more of a contrarian, as I am, UAL. The two former stocks have done well based on a strong recovery in the domestic market, but they have all of that recovery priced in at the moment and are trading above their pre-pandemic highs. For them to have upside, an already massive domestic market will have to grow even further from here, and quickly. UAL, on the other hand, is still 34% below where it was two years ago. If things return to normal, it is obvious that there is a lot more upside to United than the other two.

That, however, is a big "if" -- which brings us to the second factor that influences how you see that chart.

To invest in UAL on this drop, you have to believe that both business and international travel will recover before long. Conventional wisdom says that will not happen, but then conventional wisdom always says that after a shock to air travel and, so far, has always been wrong.

After the recession, a decade or so ago, for example, we were told the same thing; that companies who had realized that business could be conducted over the phone or on the internet would never again pay to fly employees around the world. Just as now, that seemed logical in the moment, but it didn’t work out that way because, well, capitalism. Yes, several airlines went under after that shock, but even the weakest balanced sheet among them, which some see to be United, was still significantly stronger in 2019 than in 2007. The point is that despite the pessimism, history shows that international and business travel will recover.

Competition is the essence of capitalism, and while it is well known to produce leaner, more efficient companies, it can also result in companies taking chances and spending money on what they believe will give them an edge. As great and convenient as online video calls are, we are all a bit fed up with them now. There will no doubt be some companies that are quite prepared to spend the extra dollars to fly to in person meetings if they think it will benefit them. That is good news for United.

As for international travel, I can only speak for myself, but as someone who regularly took transatlantic flights to see my family, I can’t wait to get back to doing so again. If the Covid experience hasn’t done any long-term damage to domestic travel, which is at least back to 2019 levels, why should it do so to international travel? It makes far more sense that once restrictions are lifted, that too will return.

So, why is UAL priced as if their lost business is never coming back?

Well, there are risks, for sure. That large debt load makes a return to positive EPS more urgent there than at many other airlines, for starters. And I could be wrong: Maybe this time will be different. Maybe this time, every company will favor a cautious, low-cost approach over an aggressive pursuit of growth. Then there are staffing issues, particularly with pilots. UAL has actually got ahead of that to some extent with their plans to open a new flight school. Most reports have painted that as a laudable move to increase diversity, but if hiring is likely to be a problem, widening the pool of candidates is not some woke move, it’s simply good business.

Investing is about the future, not the past. Past performance is only relevant when it gives an indication of present potential, and if international and business travel do bounce back before the end of this year, as both I and UAL expect, past levels suggest a lot of upside to United stock.

As I said, the short-term selling of UAL may not be over, and it may go lower still. This report will prompt some revision of next quarter’s earnings expectations and some downgrades by analysts but, before long, the stock will turn. Vaccination programs around the world will lead to the lifting of travel restrictions and in-person business meetings will return. The stock, however, is priced as if that won’t happen, so picking some up on this drop looks like a smart move.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one recently underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.