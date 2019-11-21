Is United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of United Airlines Holdings (UAL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

United Airlines Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 151 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL's full-year earnings has moved 2.41% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, UAL has returned 9.52% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 17.03%. This means that United Airlines Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, UAL is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.93% so far this year, so UAL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

UAL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

