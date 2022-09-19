Is United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is United Airlines Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, United Airlines Holdings had US$32.2b of debt at June 2022, down from US$34.2b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$20.1b in cash leading to net debt of about US$12.1b. NasdaqGS:UAL Debt to Equity History September 19th 2022

How Healthy Is United Airlines Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that United Airlines Holdings had liabilities of US$23.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$43.0b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$20.1b in cash and US$2.22b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$44.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$12.2b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, United Airlines Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine United Airlines Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, United Airlines Holdings reported revenue of US$36b, which is a gain of 144%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate United Airlines Holdings's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost US$729m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. Of course, it may be able to improve its situation with a bit of luck and good execution. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it lost US$1.2b in just last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So we think this stock is quite risky. We'd prefer to pass. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with United Airlines Holdings .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.