Is United Airlines Holdings' (NASDAQ:UAL) Share Price Gain Of 154% Well Earned?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) share price has soared 154% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 21% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 24% in the last three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months United Airlines Holdings went from profitable to unprofitable. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

Unfortunately United Airlines Holdings' fell 75% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

United Airlines Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think United Airlines Holdings will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

We're pleased to report that United Airlines Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 154% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for United Airlines Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

