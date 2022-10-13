Is uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is uniQure's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 uniQure had debt of US$101.9m, up from US$70.8m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$500.5m in cash, leading to a US$398.6m net cash position.

How Healthy Is uniQure's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that uniQure had liabilities of US$48.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$166.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$500.5m as well as receivables valued at US$3.12m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$288.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that uniQure has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that uniQure has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine uniQure's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, uniQure made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$62m, which is a fall of 88%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is uniQure?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months uniQure lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$149m of cash and made a loss of US$114m. But the saving grace is the US$398.6m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - uniQure has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

