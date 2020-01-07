Is Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Unique Fabricating (UFAB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UFAB and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Unique Fabricating is one of 90 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UFAB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFAB's full-year earnings has moved 27.08% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, UFAB has returned 1.04% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 0.08%. This shows that Unique Fabricating is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, UFAB belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.77% so far this year, meaning that UFAB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track UFAB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

