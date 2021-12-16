Is Unifi (UFI) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Unifi (UFI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Unifi is one of 223 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Unifi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFI's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, UFI has moved about 33% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 13.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Unifi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Encore Wire (WIRE) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 124.2%.

Over the past three months, Encore Wire's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Unifi belongs to the Textile - Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.9% so far this year, meaning that UFI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Encore Wire belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #2. The industry has moved +107.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Unifi and Encore Wire as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

