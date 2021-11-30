Is Unifi (UFI) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Unifi (UFI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Unifi is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Unifi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFI's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that UFI has returned about 15.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 13.3%. As we can see, Unifi is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Encore Wire (WIRE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 136.6%.

Over the past three months, Encore Wire's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Unifi belongs to the Textile - Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.1% this year, meaning that UFI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Encore Wire, however, belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #2. The industry has moved +112.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Unifi and Encore Wire as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

