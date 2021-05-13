Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Ultra Clean Holdings is one of 620 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 25.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, UCTT has returned 45.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 5.38% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ultra Clean Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, UCTT is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.53% so far this year, meaning that UCTT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track UCTT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

