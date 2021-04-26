Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Ultra Clean Holdings is one of 623 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 15.73% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that UCTT has returned about 73.71% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 14.32% on average. This shows that Ultra Clean Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, UCTT belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.22% so far this year, so UCTT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track UCTT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

