Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ultra Clean Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 626 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 15.20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that UCTT has returned about 68.44% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 2.68%. This means that Ultra Clean Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, UCTT belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.49% this year, meaning that UCTT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track UCTT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

