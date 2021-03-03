Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ultra Clean Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 15.20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, UCTT has moved about 55.02% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 5.86% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ultra Clean Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, UCTT belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.54% so far this year, so UCTT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on UCTT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.