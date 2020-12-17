Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UCTT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Ultra Clean Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 13.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, UCTT has gained about 39.75% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 39.24%. This shows that Ultra Clean Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, UCTT is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 58.22% so far this year, so UCTT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

UCTT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.