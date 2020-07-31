Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ultra Clean Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 606 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 3.26% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, UCTT has moved about 31.27% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 17.05%. As we can see, Ultra Clean Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, UCTT is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.14% so far this year, so UCTT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to UCTT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.