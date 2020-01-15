Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ultra Clean Holdings is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 28.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, UCTT has moved about 8.31% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 4.42%. This means that Ultra Clean Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, UCTT belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.31% so far this year, so UCTT is performing better in this area.

UCTT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

