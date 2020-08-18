Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UCTT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Ultra Clean Holdings is one of 605 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 67.13% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that UCTT has returned about 27.18% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.86%. This shows that Ultra Clean Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, UCTT is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.27% so far this year, meaning that UCTT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

UCTT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

