Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Ultra Clean Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 12.34% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, UCTT has moved about 81.12% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 15.81% on average. As we can see, Ultra Clean Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, UCTT is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.02% this year, meaning that UCTT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on UCTT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.