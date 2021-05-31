Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ultra Clean Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 620 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 12.34% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, UCTT has gained about 80.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 12.43% on average. This means that Ultra Clean Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, UCTT is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.22% so far this year, so UCTT is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on UCTT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

