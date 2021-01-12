Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ultra Clean Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UCTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UCTT's full-year earnings has moved 19.40% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, UCTT has gained about 20.71% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 1.07%. As we can see, Ultra Clean Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, UCTT belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.99% this year, meaning that UCTT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track UCTT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

