Is Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Ultra Clean Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Ultra Clean Holdings had US$568.3m of debt, up from US$280.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$457.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$111.3m.

NasdaqGS:UCTT Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

How Healthy Is Ultra Clean Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Ultra Clean Holdings had liabilities of US$411.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$672.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$457.0m as well as receivables valued at US$232.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$394.2m.

Since publicly traded Ultra Clean Holdings shares are worth a total of US$2.71b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Ultra Clean Holdings has net debt of just 0.48 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And it boasts interest cover of 8.4 times, which is more than adequate. On top of that, Ultra Clean Holdings grew its EBIT by 64% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ultra Clean Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Ultra Clean Holdings recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 91% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that Ultra Clean Holdings's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Overall, we don't think Ultra Clean Holdings is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Ultra Clean Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

