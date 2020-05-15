Is Ugg Parent Decker Outdoor No More Than a $165 Stock?

Decker Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) has clawed its way back from the hole it fell into at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising 77% to approximately $140 per share.

That's still well below the all-time high of $203 per share it hit in mid-February, and if Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz is correct in his analysis, while there's still some upside left, it's not near what he thought before the bottom fell out of the retail market.

Image source: Decker Outdoor.

More carnage to come

Kummetz lowered his price target on the owner of brands such as Ugg and Teva from the $217 per share level he set it back in January to $165 today, a 24% drop because the worst of the pandemic is still to come for the footwear company as it prepares to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Previously, Kummetz pegged Deckers to post sales at the high end of management's forecasted range of between $392 million and $402 million, but Thefly.com says he subsequently lowered that outlook by 14% because that "is in the ballpark of what we've seen from other companies this earnings season."

That puts Decker's sales around $345 million, but the analyst believes the weight of the pandemic will actually fall on fiscal first-quarter results due to the number of order cancellations and company-owned store closures.

The silver lining is Kummetz' price target still sees 17% upside from here.

10 stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.