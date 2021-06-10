Is UFP Industries (UFPI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of UFP Industries (UFPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

UFP Industries is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UFPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFPI's full-year earnings has moved 31.15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, UFPI has gained about 33.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 20.29% on a year-to-date basis. This means that UFP Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, UFPI belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.11% this year, meaning that UFPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to UFPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

