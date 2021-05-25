Is UFP Industries (UFPI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has UFP Industries (UFPI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

UFP Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UFPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFPI's full-year earnings has moved 68.04% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, UFPI has returned 41.37% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 20.77%. This means that UFP Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, UFPI belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.38% so far this year, meaning that UFPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to UFPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

