Is UFP Industries (UFPI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

UFP Industries (UFPI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. UFPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.33. Over the past 52 weeks, UFPI's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.44 and as low as 7.76, with a median of 10.88.

Another notable valuation metric for UFPI is its P/B ratio of 2.11. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.29. Over the past year, UFPI's P/B has been as high as 3.08 and as low as 2.05, with a median of 2.57.

Finally, investors should note that UFPI has a P/CF ratio of 6.52. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.30. UFPI's P/CF has been as high as 11.87 and as low as 6.34, with a median of 8.71, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in UFP Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, UFPI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

